Midland County Elections Officials recounting ballots to find cause of discrepancy

The Midland County Elections Office will be opening up the ballot boxes from the November elections to discover the cause of a ballot discrepancy that had more than 800 votes missing for a tightly contested Midland ISD bond election.

The recount will be held at the Midland County Annex starting at 9 a.m.

Volunteers will be opening the ballot boxes and counting 100 ballots at a time before then feeding them through a machine to see if the number of votes match the number from the night of the election or the first recount.

CBS7 will be updating this story throughout the day.