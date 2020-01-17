Midland County Elections Office to count ballots Friday afternoon

Ballots will be the focus of Midland County this Friday as officials will be counting hundreds of ballots that went missing and were left out of a recount for the Midland ISD bond election.

Starting at 1 p.m., the Midland County Elections Office will be counting the results of the 837 ballots to see how they voted for and against the bond.

The count was ordered by Judge George D. Gilles last week.

Eight hundred thirty-six of the ballots were found in a ballot box that was placed in a storage room after election night. One ballot was found at the bottom of a voting machine following the election.

CBS7 will bring you the latest from the count online and on-air.