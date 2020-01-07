Midland County Elections Office testing voting machines

The Midland County Elections Office will be publically testing their voting machines on Tuesday morning.

The test is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Midland County Annex.

These are the same voting machines that were used for the November 5 election which saw a ballot discrepancy with its recount.

The Elections Office says that this is a normal test that is done before every election to ensure the machines will cast votes properly. A special election for City Council District 2 will be held on January 28.

CBS7 will broadcast the testing live on our Facebook page.