Midland County Elections Commission holding meeting to discuss Election Administrator

The Midland County Elections Commission will be holding a meeting on Friday to discuss the November Election and the role of current Election Administrator Deborah Land.

Karen Hood, the Tax Assessor of Midland County, called the meeting on Tuesday.

Hood released the following statement to CBS7 on calling the meeting:

"Because of the recent events concerning our latest elections in Midland County, I felt it was the duty and obligation of the Midland County Elections Commission to meet and start a discussion of the events. By statute, the Commission is responsible to oversee the hiring process of the Election’s Administrator. To ensure the integrity of our County and the County Election’s process, I felt the meeting was in order."

Hood's decision came a day after 836 ballots were counted in a ballot box that had been misplaced after election night. That box was missing for a recount for the Midland ISD bond election.

The meeting will be held at the Midland County Annex starting at 10 a.m.

