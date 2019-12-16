Officials: Ballot box found Thursday contains ballots from November election

8:15 a.m. Update: The Midland County Elections Office tells CBS7 that the ballot box that was found on Thursday does contain ballots from the November election.

The recount of those ballots is now underway.

___

A recount of ballots from the November election in Midland County continues Monday morning as officials try to find the cause of a ballot discrepancy.

The recount started on Thursday but was halted after a 'new' ballot box was found.

The county then required a court order from a judge to open the box and determine whether it contained ballots from the November election or a previous election.

The court order also allows for the election officials to access digital copies of the ballots from the election to compare to the physical ballots in the boxes.

