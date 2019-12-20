Midland County Election Administrator keeps her job

No one wants to lose their job a week before Christmas – but Midland County Election Administrator, Deborah Land woke up Friday morning knowing she could be unemployed.

Land even read a statement herself – promising the commission something like this will never happen.

The election commission met Friday morning at the Midland County Annex to talk about her future – since no one still knows whether the Midland ISD bond won or not back on November 5th.

Tax Assessor, Karen Hood called the meeting to take place after CBS7 News previously reported she said “Terry Johnson, wouldn’t.”

She said she felt changes needed to be made after vote totals kept changing and ballots kept appearing and disappearing.

During the meeting, Hood found out, she didn’t have a whole lot of support.

“I recommend termination for Deborah Land as Elections Administrator,” said Hood.

“Is there a motion to second?” said Johnson.

Hood’s motion was met with silence, she couldn’t even get second motion.

She said she didn’t want the meeting to be a “witch hunt” but wants to give voters the transparency they deserve.

“I personally believe that this is discussion is the duty and responsibility of the commission. To the best of my knowledge no commission member here today has any preconceived ideas on any action that should be taken,” said Hood.

David Rosen and 10 other people spoke on Deborah Land’s behalf, praising her character – and blaming the issues on a lack of training on new voting machines.

“Deborah had an election judge many times. She knew what running an election was about and I was glad that we selected her,” said Rosen.

Land even read a statement herself – promising the commission something like this will never happen.

“I pledge to this committee and the voters of Midland County that new practices and procedures will be implemented to ensure that something like this would never happen again,” said Land.

After the meeting we tried to catch up with Hood and the other commissioners, but they all scurried for the exits.

The next step in all this chaos is a court hearing – which won’t happen most likely until after the first of the year.

CBS7 News will of course stay on top and bring you the latest on this past election.

