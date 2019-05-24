Midland County Downtown Library offering free meals this summer

The Midland County Public Libraries are teaming up with the West Texas Food Bank to provide meals for children this summer.

According to a release, meals will be provided at the Downtown Library's children's activity room from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 28 through August 9.

This is the third year that the library has partnered with the food bank to provide meals.

“Summer is the busiest time of the year for the West Texas Food Bank and having the opportunity to go ‘where the kids are’ is fundamental to the way the Summer Food Service Program works. We are excited to be in our third year of partnership with the Midland County Library, and we cannot wait to see how well this program functions in the new space downtown.” Said Libby Campbell, executive director of West Texas Food Bank.

Meals will also be provided to the parents and guardians accompanying the children.

Activities and presentations will also be available to the children and parents attending the lunches.