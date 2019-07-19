Midland County District Attorney's Office to continue prosecuting marijuana cases after hemp law

Midland County says that it will continue to prosecute marijuana cases after a law passed by state legislators legalizing hemp and hemp products had some prosecutors in the Lone Star State dropping cases.

House Bill 1325 worked to regulate the growth, production, transportation, sale and consumption of hemp. The District Attorney's Office says that the law still allows law enforcement to investigate, arrest and seize illegal substances.

"The Midland County District Attorney’s Office intends on continuing with prosecution of cases involving marijuana. Each case is treated individually the ultimate resolution of a case takes into consideration the safety of the community, the need for law enforcement, and the individual defendant," stated the DA's Office in a release.

Anyone who is arrested on a marijuana charge but was in possession of hemp will be allowed to raise the issue with the DA's Office. Any cases where the substance is found to be hemp will be dismissed, according to a release.

The law caused around 100 marijuana possession cases in Ector County to be put on hold. County Attorney Dusty Gallivan says his office is not moving forward on the cases as they wait for direction from the Department of Public Safety.