Midland County District Attorney's Office holding Victim Rights info session

The Midland County District Attorney's Office is offering the public a chance to learn what to do if they become a victim of a crime.

A Victim Rights information session will be held at the Midland County Courthouse on Monday night from 6-8 p.m.

The session will cover the following for victims of crimes: where to go for help, where will you live, where will children be safe, how to get stolen money back and more.

The session is being held in conjunction with Safe Place of Midland, the Midland Police Department, the Crisis Intervention Unit, CASA of West Texas, the Rape Crisis Center, the Buckner Family Home, Midland Fair Havens, DPS and Reflections Ministry.