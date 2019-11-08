Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announces reelection campaign

The District Attorney for Midland County has announced that she will be running for reelection.

According to a press release, Laura Nodolf will be seeking the Republican nomination in the March 3 primary.

Nodolf has served as District Attorney of Midland County for the past three years.

"For the past three years, it has been by distinct privilege and honor to serve as your District Attorney for Midland County. Since joining the Midland County District Attorneys Office in 2003, I have worked diligently to insure the that those who pose a threat to our community are held accountable for their actions, victims are made as whole as possible, and we continuously look towards innovative ways to effectively and efficiently work with the criminal justice system. Tomorrow, November 9th, I will file to continue to serve as your District Attorney for the next four years and look forward to doing so with the same values that the citizens of Midland deserve," stated Nodolf in the release.