Midland County Constable David Criner announces campaign for sheriff

Midland County Constable David Criner has announced his candidacy for Midland County Sheriff.

Criner, who has served as the Constable for Precinct 1 for the past seven years will be running in the Republican Primary.

“My entire professional life has been about protecting the people I serve,” said Criner. I will build on the successes of Sheriff Painter to make Midland County a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“As our next Sheriff, I will lead an office that is determined to get criminals off our streets,” said Criner. To accomplish this, I will enhance communication and cooperation among all regional, city, state and county law enforcement agencies, and I will work closely with our prosecutors to ensure those who prey on law abiding citizens can be held accountable.”

“I am also committed to leading an office that will be defined by its integrity and professionalism. We will treat the public with dignity and maintain the highest standard of conduct. I have had over 5,000 hours of law enforcement training throughout my career. I understand the importance of continuous training and will bring new educational opportunities to West Texas so every employee can improve their skills so they can be even more effective in protecting the public, he said.

You can view Criner's full announcement here.