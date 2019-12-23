Midland County Commissioners discuss Election Administrator, personnel

UPDATE: The commissioners will be taking no action on the Midland County Elections Office.

Midland County Commissioners are set to discuss Election Administrator Deborah Land and the Elections Office personnel on Monday morning.

This meeting comes days after the Midland County Elections Commission decided to keep Land on as Election Administrator.

Karen Hood, the Tax Assessor of Midland County, called for the meeting on Tuesday.

"Because of the recent events concerning our latest elections in Midland County, I felt it was the duty and obligation of the Midland County Elections Commission to meet and start a discussion of the events. By statute, the Commission is responsible to oversee the hiring process of the Election’s Administrator. To ensure the integrity of our County and the County Election’s process, I felt the meeting was in order."

Hood was the only member of the commission who made a motion for termination.

Hood's decision came a day after 836 ballots were counted in a ballot box that had been misplaced after election night. That box was missing for a recount for the Midland ISD bond election.

