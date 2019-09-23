Midland County Commissioners approve tax exemption for some residents

Living in Midland County is about to get a little more affordable for some of its residents.

Residents of Midland County who are 65 and older or people living with a disability are soon going to feel some relief in their pockets, when it comes to paying their property taxes.

Midland County Commissioner, Randy Prude from District 4 has been working to get the Bigger Homestead Exemption passed for the last 20 years.

He said this tax freeze will help those who struggle living on a fixed income.

“I have noticed for the first time in my life that last year we lost 400 people that moved away from Midland County. Usually there are more people who file for homestead exemptions on 65 and older every year. That number always grows and last year it declined,” said Prude.

The commissioners approved an increase in senior citizen homestead to $100,000 dollars.

Prude said it is not enough to live off of social security in Midland County, especially as house property values go up.

“I had a constituent call me that used to live in Midland County who said I wish you all have done this a couple years ago because I already had to move away. I think this is fantastic and keep up the good work. I encourage all other entities to do the same things,” said Prude.

Prude said starting next year, people over 65 or living with disabilities will only have to pay half of their tax bill.

He said passing the tax exemption will only allow those citizens, who want to stay, to continue to live in Midland County.

“I can’t wait for that to happen because I think it is such a blessing to our senior citizens and make it so you can afford to retire in Midland County. I am so glad that if you are living on a fixed income you might see some relief and I am very excited about that,” said Prude.

The Commissioners want to encourage the people benefiting from this tax freeze to talk with the other taxing entities so they can pass similar exemptions.