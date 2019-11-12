Midland County Commissioner Scott Ramsey announces reelection campaign

The County Commissioner of Precinct 1 in Midland County has announced that he will be running for another term.

Commissioner Scott Ramsey announced his reelection campaign on Tuesday.

“As your County Commissioner for the past three years, I’ve worked hard every day to defend what’s so exceptional about this community and ensure that Midland remains one of the best places in the nation to live, work, and raise a family,” said Ramsey in a release. “Today, I’m announcing my reelection because I believe our community needs experienced leadership with a proven, conservative record of actually cutting taxes, improving our roads, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are wisely spent.”

Ramsey was first elected to Precinct 1 in 2016.

“Serving this community has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I am truly humbled by the faith the people of Midland have shown in me,” continued Ramsey. “I’m proud of our work on cutting taxes, passing a balanced and transparent county budget, repaving roads and delivering real results for the people of Midland County.”

