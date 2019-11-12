Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez running for fourth term

One of Midland County's commissioners has announced that he will be running for reelection.

Commissioner Luis Sanchez announced on Monday that he will be running for a fourth term.

Sanchez will have an official announcement on Wednesday, November 13 at 11 a.m. at Martinez Bakery at 206 East Florida Avenue.

“As your Commissioner for Precinct 3, I will continue to ensure that EVERY Precinct in Midland County is treated fairly when it comes to our road projects,” said Luis Sanchez in a release.

Sanchez says that he will be working to address water and housing needs in the county as well.