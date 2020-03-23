Midland County Clerk's and Tax Offices closed to the public

The Midland County Clerk's and Tax Offices are closing to the public due to concerns for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Both closures are in effect starting Monday.

The Clerk's Office will continue to assist other county offices and accept e-recordings, e-filings, e-mails and phone calls.

The State of Texas has allowed for a 60-day extension for most motor vehicles. Transactions can be mailed to Karen Hood, P.O. Box 712, Midland, TX 79701 or renewed online at www.txdmv.gov.