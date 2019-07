Midland County Deputy Chief Rory McKinney said he will be announcing his candidacy for sheriff on Monday.

McKinney posted on Facebook this weekend that he will make the official announcement outside the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 4:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Richard Gillette is the current sheriff. Midland County Commissioners appointed him to fufill the late Sheriff Gary Painter's unexpired term in June.