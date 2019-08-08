Midland County Chief Deputy sets the record straight

Midland County Chief Deputy Rory McKinney wants to set the record straight when it comes to the jail.

Midland County Jail is in compliance with state regulations

The Midland Reporter Telegram accused the Midland County Jail of not being in compliance with state regulations.

Chief Deputy McKinney invited CBS7 News to tour the county jail to show the jail is in compliance with Texas regulations.

“He instructed us to have a rover to go in between the three facilities and the tent and that would cover the 72 beds and that is what we have been doing ever since 2009 and we have been inspected numerous times since then,” said Deputy McKinney.

McKinney said this is just a big misunderstanding and he is not upset with the MRT since they are just reporting what they hear.

“We are trying to make this story right. If we are doing something wrong here since 2009 we are not going to wait 10 years to fix it. You know we are going to fix it right then and we have nothing to hide,” said McKinney.

Chief Deputy McKinney wants to ensure the Midland community that this jailhouse has and always will stay in compliance.

He said the Midland County jailhouse has been inspected multiple times since 2009 and they were only out of compliance just once.

Deputy McKinney said these jail house inspections are random but they will be ready, no matter what, whenever the next one will be.

“The only time the jail failed an inspection was back in 2014, whenever we were two minutes off on a security check. That was the last time that we ever failed an inspection and so we have nothing to hide. The jail commission has been here several times since the variance expired. We have been doing what they have been telling us,” said Deputy McKinney.