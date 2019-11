Midland County Chief Deputy Rory McKinney will officially be on the ballot for the sheriff's election in 2020.

McKinney filed with the Republican Party last week to run for the Republican nomination in the March primaries.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office race will be an open seat as Sheriff Richard Gillette has said that he will not be running for the seat.

Gillette was made sheriff earlier this year after longtime sheriff Gary Painter passed away.