Midland County Attorney Russell Malm announces reelection campaign

The County Attorney for Midland County has announced that he will be running for reelection.

According to a release, Russell Malm will be seeking the Republican nomination in the March 3 primary.

“The voters of Midland County have generously allowed me to serve as their County Attorney for the past 22 years,” said Malm in the release. “I would be honored to continue to serve them for the next 4 years with the same integrity, honesty, and commitment to the law.”

Malm was first elected to the position of County Attorney in 1996.

