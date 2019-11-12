Midland County Adult Probation Officers get pay raise

One branch of law enforcement will start seeing a little extra in their paychecks starting soon.

Midland County Commissioners approved an 8% pay raise for all Midland County Adult Probation Officers.

The request came after the Commissioners approved pay raises for all county employees and since probation officer are not county they missed out on that bump.

According to the Midland Director for Adult Probation, Allen Bell, the average pay for an Adult Probation Officer is $40,500 dollars, he said that amount is not enough to cover living costs in the Tall City.

“They live here in this community and they have to survive. With the oil business going on, it is just so hard for them to do what they have a passion to do and to help the community and help others at the same time support their own families,” said Bell.

Midland County Judge, Luis Sanchez, said this decision wasn’t easy because the State is leaving the County with the responsibility of covering these expenses.

“They are needing help, just like everyone else in this community. They got bills to pay. We understand that living in Midland is high so the amount that they are earning is pretty low compared to other folks who are have degrees,” said Sanchez.

Bell said this raise will help with the departments retention rate and keep officers in the area longer.

The Midland County Commissioners approved to help fund the 8% pay raises for Midland County Adult Probation Officers for one year while the head of the departments figure out where to get the additional funding.

