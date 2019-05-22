Midland College hosts ribbon cutting for new lighting system on tennis courts

Midland College is celebrating the latest addition to its sporting facilities.

The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony to reveal the new lighting system at their tennis courts.

The lights were donated by the Blake family in honor of John Blake, a tennis enthusiast who his family said would have wanted to improve these courts.

Representatives from the school say it’ll be a big help in the summer months where night games will be much more appealing.

“I’ve been here for almost thirty years and there’s never been lights on the Midland College tennis courts,” Executive Director of Institutional Advancement of the Midland College Foundation Rebecca Bell said. “The tennis courts have been here, but no lights. So, to finally have lights on the tennis courts and to enjoy the game in the evening is absolutely wonderful.”

Midland College’s tennis courts are open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day and can be used by the public with an appointment.

