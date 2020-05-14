Midland College holding online classes for the summer, looking at options for the fall

Midland College will be holding online classes over the summer as faculty decide the best course of action for the fall semester.

According to a release, MC will only be offering online courses during its Summer I session from June 1 - July 8 and its Summer II session from July 9 - August 14.

Administrators and faculty at the school are now reviewing the school's fall course schedule as they work to find out the best way to facilitate students while promoting health and safety.

As of May 14, plans include extending online course offerings while providing some face-to-face courses and hands-on labs.

Current students are encouraged to contact their advisors to establish their course schedules.