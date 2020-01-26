Midland College coach related to family killed in crash with Kobe Bryant

The tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant unfortunately has a connection in the Permian Basin.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, along with his wife and daughter, was killed in the crash with Bryant.

They are related to former Texas Tech baseball player and current Midland College assistant coach Bo Altobelli.

John Altobelli played and coached baseball at the University of Houston in the 1980s, and had been at OCC the last 27 years.

His daughter Alyssa was teammates with Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was also killed.