Midland College professor charged with murder after road rage argument

Odessa police arrested a Midland College professor for shooting and killing another driver Friday during a road rage incident.

William "Cliff" Goble is charged with first degree murder and is being held in the Ector County jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the 60-year-old is an associate professor at MC as well as a registered nurse who used to work at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say he shot and killed David Young during a traffic argument. It happened in the 1400 block of Spur Avenue in Odessa. No word on what they were arguing about.

Goble has been arrested two times before for public intoxication, according to the Ector County Jail website.

Midland College told the MRT that Goble is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

He's the department chair in health sciences at MC and was an associate professor for Midland ISD’s Health Sciences Academy.