Midland Co. officials launch COVID-19 symptom tracking tool

Midland County is using technology in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson and Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch announced a new tool that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The new tool is called C.H.A.T., which stands for Community Health Assessment Tool.

Any resident of Midland can text the word "chat" to (432) 287-7337.

The resident will then answer three questions about their zip code, age range, and if they have symptoms like fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath.

Then every Monday, Wednesday or Thursday following the initial text, the C.H.A.T. system will send the same question asking about the resident’s symptoms.

Judge Johnson said with the public's input, the tool will help public policy makers get a clearer picture of the overall health of the community over periods of time.

“It's exciting to be able to do something. We've been in crisis mode and we've been planning for the worst, hoping for the best. We've been plotting and planning the emergency side of this, and this is kind of a positive spin," he said.

The information included in the text messages will be anonymous.

Judge Johnson said they chose texting because it’s easy for community members. It also saved the county time using a pre-made service, rather than setting up a completely new website and online portal.