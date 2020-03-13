Midland Co. Elections Administrator apparently resigns one week after Super Tuesday

Midland County Elections Administrator Deborah Land has apparently resigned from her position.

The Elections Commission has called a meeting for Monday afternoon.

The top two agenda items are:

- Discuss and take action on resignation of election administrator.

- Discuss and take action on appointment of election administrator.

Super Tuesday seemed to run fairly smoothly, at least from our perspective here at the television station.

But Land had numerous major issues with the prior election. The county bought new election machines and they began messing up as soon as the night of the election, which included the MISD Bond issue.

It wasn't resolved until weeks later.

One of the Election Commission board members wanted Land to be let go, but the rest of the board disagreed with her.