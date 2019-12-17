Midland Co. Election Commission will discuss Administrator Deborah Land's employment Friday

The Midland County Election Commission will meet Friday to talk about whether to keep Elections Administrator Deborah Land, or let her go.

The move comes after multiple issues have come up after the November 5th Midland ISD bond election and multiple recounts afterwards.

Tax Accessor Karen Hood called the meeting. She told the Midland Reporter-Telegram she did because County Judge Terry Johnson wouldn’t. She added she believed it was the commissions' responsibility to meet and discuss the issues.

Johnson told the MRT he doesn't agree with calls from residents to terminate Land. “I’m being bombarded,” he told the newspaper. “Folks want her head on a spear. That’s not going to solve anything.”