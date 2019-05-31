Midland Co. Commissioners move ahead to fill Sheriff Painter's position

Midland County Commissioners met this morning to discuss how to fill Sheriff Gary Painter's position. The sheriff died at home overnight Sunday.

The consensus was to let Midland County voters pick the next sheriff during the 2020 election cycle, according to Chief Deputy Rory McKinney. The primary race would be in May and the general election in November.

McKinney says he plans to run for the position. In the meantime, he'll be in charge of the Midland County Sheriff's Office, but will not take the title of Sheriff or Interim Sheriff.