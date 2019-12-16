Midland Co. Commissioner requesting state inspectors for next two elections in 2020

Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez says he's working to request inspectors from the Secretary of State's office be here for the city's District 2 Special Election in January and the 2020 Primary Election later in the Spring.

He says he has submitted the required 15 signatures for the special election and is finalizing the request for the primary.

The request is in response to the ongoing issues at the Midland County Election Office. Since election night, there have been different ballot totals both after the original count and after multiple recounts. Then a ballot box was discovered Thursday that had been misplaced since Election Day.