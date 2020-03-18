Midland Classical Academy restarts school in virtual classrooms

While many schools are on an extended spring break, Midland Classical Academy restarted class this week. The big difference, classrooms have been moved online.

“We changed our name temporarily for the next two weeks to Midland Virtual Academy,” Dean of Math and Science AJ Perea said. “As we were trying to decide how to move forward with all this, we realized we have the right pieces in place to do some version of school.”

All students in grades 7-12 are taking all their courses in virtual classrooms.

At MCA, kindergarten through 6th grade students normally spend a portion of their school day working from home anyway, so now they are being taught full-time by parents, with the help of teachers.

Educators said the transition has gone remarkably well.

“It’s an avenue where you don’t feel secluded,” teacher and athletic director Ron Miller said. “You don’t feel like you’re all alone anymore. You have an opportunity to share this crisis together, instead of alone.”

MCA has approximately 500 total students, and while its enrollment and style is different than the big public schools, they think this strategy could work for those school districts as well.

“They can record a lecture if they want to,” Perea said. “Have back and forth with their students. Distribute assignments, receive assignments. Microsoft has done a good job setting up something that is user-friendly, that could be reproducible on a large scale.“

It’s only been a few days, but educators indicated the virtual classroom may become a permanent fixture in how students at MCA learn, even when school gets back to normal.