Midland City Councilman John Norman to hold first of Community Conversations Thursday night

Midland's District 2 City Councilman John Norman will be holding the first of a series of Community Conversations on Thursday night following the arrest of a black man in Midland that sparked outrage on social media.

The Community Conversation will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 2300 Butternut Lane from 6-8 p.m.

We will have the latest from this community meeting on CBS7 News at 9 & 10.

These Community Conversations were announced by the City of Midland following the arrest of Tye Anders on May 16.

Anders was arrested and charged with evading arrest after police initially tried to pull him over for refusing to comply with a traffic stop.

Anders' family and their lawyer held a press conference last week where they said Anders was assaulted while handcuffed in the back of the police car, and that the charge against him should be dropped.

The city released body camera footage from the arrest on Friday night and Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf said that her office would continue moving forward with the charges filed against Anders.

Anders' attorney, Justin Moore, says the body cam videos "still depict blatant, racial profiling by the officer who stopped Tye."