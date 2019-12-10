Midland City Council votes in favor of building downtown 4-star hotel

Midland's City Council has voted in favor of bringing a 4-star hotel to Downtown Midland following a heated meeting on Tuesday morning.

This move comes a day after the Midland Development Corporation approved its part of a investment package to bring the hotel to the Tall City.

Council members Spencer Robnett, Scott Dufford, Sharla Hotchkiss and Midland Mayor Jerry Morales voted in favor of the motion.

Council members Michael Trost and John B. Love III voted against the motion.

The development plan will require $30 million in taxpayer money.

As of now there is only one hotel in the downtown area.

