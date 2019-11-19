Midland City Council looks to rebuild animal shelter

The Midland Animal Control Shelter may be in store for some upgrades.

Right now, the Midland City Council is trying to get their paws on contracts so they can rebuild their dated animal shelter.

CBS7 sat down with Midland Mayor Jerry Morales who said when that animal shelter was built 30 years ago, it wasn’t designed to handle the heavy traffic it sees today.

Like everything else in Midland, the council expects those numbers to keep on growing.

“We’ve heard the census numbers and how fast we’re growing,” Morales said. “We want to be able to have a facility to keep up with that growth.”

Morales said the shelter isn’t just too small for the city’s needs, but it’s not in the best shape either.

“It’s just beat up, it’s old, it’s outdated and it’s time for a new one,” he said.

Of course, it won’t be cheap.

Morales said renovations would cost roughly $10-12 million, which would be drawn from the city’s unappropriated budget.

However, if these renovations are approved the new shelter would look pretty different.

Mayor Morales said the plan is to tear down the existing shelter to make a new one that would be much more comfortable for the animals with double the kennel space and better air conditioning.

The changes would also make it easier to keep those animals healthy by including spaces to quarantine sick animals and a small veterinarian hospital to treat them in-house.

The mayor says better treatment like this are a big deal because it could mean the difference between life and death for an animal needing a home.

“I’m excited again that we’re able to reduce the killing of these animals because we don’t have the space or people don’t want to adopt them because they’re not healthy,” Morales said. “It’s just a responsible government to help in that area.”

Morales said the council hopes to get all their bids in by next week and award that construction contract in an early December meeting.