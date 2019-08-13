Midland City Council introduces possible tax increase

Today the Midland City Council met for their monthly meeting, but it is this agenda item that might have Midlanders reaching a little deeper in their pockets.

Midland budget manager said usually the Tall City usually adopts a 3.5 % tax increase for the fiscal year. But this upcoming year the Midland City Council is proposing a 7.5 % tax increase

“That can hurt communities that are trying fund like police and fire like ours. So we have this year based on the old laws because the new laws go into 2020. We said let's raise it up just a tad because once you set that rate then you are locked in at the lower rate,” said Mayor Morales.

“I am a little surprised by it yes. Just because it is such a large increase over the effective tax rate. Normally the city sticks with a three percent over the effective tax rate just to accommodate cost of living and inflation and things like that,” said Jamie Minor, budget manager for Midland.

To put it another way, taxes on a $234,000 house today are $921 per year. The increase would raise that to $1,017 a year.

That’s an increase of 7% over the effective rate.

Mayor Morales said the additional revenue will go towards increasing base pay for Midland Fire and Police along with bigger projects around Midland.

“Again, this is a good budget. It is a good budget because we are addressing our pay raises, we adjusting personal on all departments and we are addressing street maintenance and roads,” said Mayor Morales.

The next public hearing will be next Tuesday, August 20th at 10 a-m. Mayor Morales invites anyone from the community to join them at the next city council meeting.