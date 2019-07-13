Midland City Council candidate holds town hall meeting

A candidate for the Midland City Council met with the public on Saturday.

Kimberly Crisp is running for the District Four seat on the city council. Crisp held a town hall to meet with residents, listen to their problems, and answer any questions they had.

Crisp’s campaign slogan is “Priorities Over Politics” and she wants the people of Midland to know that she is here for them.

"I had someone say that they've had trouble getting a hold of some of the council members," Crisp said. "I want to be different. I want to be accessible. I want people to be able to come to me and get real answers, not political answers without any intention of really doing anything."

Crisp is a life-long resident of Midland. She works as a licensed professional counselor.

The District Four seat is currently held by J. Ross Lacy, who has announced he will run for re-election.

