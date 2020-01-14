Midland City Council approves tax abatement for hotel developer

The Midland City Council is giving a tax break to a developer hoping to bring a hotel to the downtown area.

The hotel which will be on Big Spring and Texas Ave will have space for retail shops and restaurant space.

On Tuesday during the first council meeting of the year the Midland City Council passed a motion, 5-2 that will authorize a tax abatement agreement between the city and the hotel developer.

According to the mayor this was just one incentive to the developer to help with the building process.

“I think there has been good work behind it. We are already down the road and it is something that we need to continue to develop downtown in the area. It was the interest of the council and the city to continue to move forward with it,” said Payton.

Mayor Payton said this new hotel will continue to help the downtown area revitalize.