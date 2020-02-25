Midland City Council approves tax abatement for downtown hotel

A new hotel in Downtown Midland is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Midland City Council agreed to a tax abatement deal with RIMT Property to help jumpstart construction, but it was a close vote.

The motion carried with a one vote majority.

This tax abatement deal means RIMT will be able to avoid some property taxes while still paying motel hotel taxes as they build a $15 million-dollar Residence Inn on the corner of Big Spring Street and West Missouri Avenue.

Mayor Patrick Payton explained it’s a way to incentivize developers to build inside their city that could really use more space for visitors.

“But with the Bush Center coming on board and the new board beginning to open there’s more people coming here to support our downtown businesses we need the rooms, we need the extra rooms,” he said.

This move comes about a month after the City of Midland struck a similar deal with another hotel developer.

In January, tax abatement was granted so a different downtown hotel could be built on Texas Avenue and Big Spring Street.

Payton said there’s a serious need for those rooms because the city is seeing more and more large crowds traveling to the rapidly expanding West Texas city.

“We had over 1,600 young baseball players come to town to play in a tournament,” Payton said. “So, as those continue to grow because of what we’re doing in parks and around the city we’ll be housing more and more people in our hotels, so we’ll continue to grow that.”

The mayor said he’s excited to see these hotel plans come to fruition as the city has been wanting this expansion for some time.

“As people have said, it’s better to have growing pains than dying pains,” he said.

So far, no timeline has been set for when construction on the hotel will begin or finish.

