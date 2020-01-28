Midland City Council approves plans for two new fire stations

Midland is one step closer to getting two new fire stations.

Midland City Council approved construction plans for fire stations 5 and 11 Tuesday morning, which the mayor said will be designed similarly to the existing stations in Midland.

He said growing the fire department is important because the city’s emergency resources needs to keep up with the ballooning population.

“Number one is they’re incredibly old and two we’re incredibly new as a city we’re growing so we need the capacity of these fire stations,” Midland Mayor Patrick Payton said.

The mayor couldn’t give an exact timeline on the station constructions but said they should be done sometime in 2022.

