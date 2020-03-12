Midland Christian group returning from trip abroad after travel ban announced

When President Trump announced the European travel ban Wednesday night, a group of Midland Christian students traveling in Spain at first worried their trip might be longer than they thought.

Those worries started up when the students realized their flight from Spain back to Texas is scheduled on Saturday, one day after the travel ban goes into effect.

A parent said a group of a few dozen Midland Christian students are hoping to get back to Texas even sooner than that flight if possible.

However, even if that doesn't work out their original plans won't be disrupted.

The White House later clarified all U.S. citizens can still fly back but they'll need to go through specific airports to be screened.

So far, Spain has more than 2,000 reported cases of the coronavirus.

CBS7 also spoke on the phone briefly with one of the teachers on that trip who would only say they are no longer worried about being stranded abroad.

He said the students have set plans to come home Saturday and all of them are healthy.