Midland Air and Space Port ready to keep the runways safe

The Midland Air and Space Port geared up ahead of the snow, because unlike many places, it plans on staying open Wednesday.

The airport has had plow trucks tucked away and ready - to roll to keep its runways safe during the winter storm.

MAF even has sensors on the runway that will let crews know when the surface temperature is getting near freezing, which is when they spring into action to deice and remove accumulation.

The Director of Airports Justine Ruff said it's been some time since the last big snow storm in Midland, but it's prepared to tackle this one.

“Our crews are resting right now. We’ve got everything ready - our trucks are loaded with deicing fluid," Ruff explained. "We’re doing whatever we got to do to keep the airport open.”

Even if the airport stays open, delays and flight cancelations are up to the airlines.

If you’re booked for a flight on Wednesday, keep up with your airline's website to see if anything changes.

