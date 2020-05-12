Midland, Abilene & San Angelo secure long-term water source

Three major cities in West Texas have secured their source of water for the next 50 years.

It was announced Tuesday that the West Texas Water Partnership had secured a long-term source of water following an agreement with Fort Stockton Holdings.

The West Texas Water Partnership includes Midland, Abilene and San Angelo.

The water will be supplied from the Edwards-Trinity aquifer.

“As a city council and mayor, we are excited to be able to invest in this partnership for the long term, critical water needs of our city,” Midland Mayor Patrick Payton said. “The future of our great city is even more promising because of the ability to secure water for growth and opportunity. We are thankful for the hard work, critical and effective negotiations and ultimate conclusion of this stage in the process of water security.”

The water volume will be split as follows:

Midland: 15,000 acre-foot per year

Abilene: 8,400 acre-foot per year

San Angelo: 5,000 acre-foot per year