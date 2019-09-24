Midlanders celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

People in the Tall City got to learn and embrace Hispanic culture during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Guest at the event were treated to chips and salsa, games of Loteria and Folkorico dancers.

The George W. Bush Childhood Home hosted their first Hispanic cultural event.

Crystal Rodriguez a Folkorico dancer at Midland College said this event gives people a chance to learn about the history and culture of Hispanics in West Texas.

“It is important so we can show what our culture is, so we can tell people our stories and show them what we know and what we learn,” said Rodriguez.

The end of Hispanic Heritage Month is on October 15th.

Rodriguez encourages the community of Midland to go out and learn more about another culture.