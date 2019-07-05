Micro Market Midland coming soon to downtown Midland

The economy around West Texas keeps on growing and growing and the signs are evident.

Sister-Dough Donuts is set to open in Micro Market Midland in early August.

With the construction of the new Convention Center and Centennial Park almost complete, the center of our town is about to thrive just a little bit more, with the opening of Micro Market Midland.

Micro Market Midland is a shopping center coming soon to downtown Midland.

Sister- Dough Donuts, Fountainville and Coco Bananas Boutique are just three of the stores set to open later this fall in downtown.

Beverly Hearn, owns Fountainville in Midland with her husband and to honor their three year anniversary the two decided to open a second location.

“We wanted to make something that really is the flavor of Midland. We have a flavor called Black Gold and that is a black ice cream. It reflects the history of Midland in the oil industry,” said Hearn.

The expansion is appropriate because of the booming economy in the Tall City and our ever growing downtown area.

“It is appropriate for something manufactured in Midland to be sold downtown,” said Hearn.

Priscella Garcia, owner of Sister-Dough Donuts wanted to be part of the Micro Market Midland to give the Permian Basin a taste of a bigger city.

“We are constantly changing and evolving, especially in downtown Midland where you look around us and you see people walking from place to place. It reminds you of maybe downtown San Antonio,” said Garcia.

Lauren Johnston founder of Micro Market Midland said they hope to have the shops open and ready to serve Midland by early August.

“It is just going to bring the community to downtown and I mean help it to be alive again,” said Johnston.

