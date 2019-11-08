Michael Bloomberg files to run in Alabama primary

Michael Bloomberg on Friday filed to run in Alabama’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary to meet the state’s filing deadline.

Despite the filing, a Bloomberg spokesman said Thursday that Bloomberg has yet to make a final decision on whether he’s going to actually run.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, decided in March he would not run for president, despite leaning toward it for months.

But he began to rethink that decision, in part because he does not believe any of the current candidates are positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.

The Alabama primary is on Super Tuesday on March 3.

A Bloomberg adviser said Bloomberg plans to skip the nation’s first four nominating contests if he runs.

