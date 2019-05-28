Mexican artist paints mural on Curb Side Bistro's walls

An Odessa restaurant just got a bit more colorful this afternoon.

A graffiti artist came all the way from Juarez, Mexico to brighten the walls of Curb Side Bistro.

The restaurant owner said he always like to incorporate art from other cities into his restaurant to give it a unique look and attract customers.

Benito Mendoza’s style was a perfect fit with bold colors and memorable images.

“It’s what moves me to go to different places and paint in different walls in different spaces,” Mendoza said. “It’s a very nice experience to be able to do it here and there.”

Curb Side Bistro managers say Mendoza can only come out about once a month and they may have him add more paintings around the restaurant.

