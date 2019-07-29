Meteor showers and black moon: Sky watchers, this is your lucky week

The heavens are bustling with a couple of meteor showers and a black moon.

The meteor showers, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids, both peak the first few days of this week.

Helping make viewing easier is the black moon. It’s a term for the second new moon of a month. A new moon is invisible from Earth.

With little to no moonlight in the night sky, it will be easier to see the meteors (thank you, black moon).

Where to watch

The Southern Delta Aquariids are best seen south of the equator.

But folks living in North America aren’t out of luck. The meteors from this shower can be found low on the southern horizon, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Alpha Capricornids can be seen equally well in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

The Perseids meteor shower is also underway, but it won’t peak for a couple of weeks.

Viewing tips

With all the light pollution in some areas, it can be tough to see.

The black moon helps by getting rid of the moonlight, but there are other surefire tips to help maximize your chances of seeing them.

“Find an area well away from city or street lights. Come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible,” NASA suggests.

“In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt, and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient - the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.”

If you need more information, NASA has a website to determine meteor shower activity where you live.

