Men gain twice as much weight as women during freshman year, study finds

When it comes to gaining that “Freshman 15,” men get there faster.

According to a new study out of Canada published Wednesday, men gained two times more weight than women in the first year of college.

That works out to about 8 pounds for men and 4 pounds for women – so the good news is, most aren’t gaining 15.

The study found that while first-year male students tended to eat more unhealthy foods, both male and females ate worse overall.

But male students ate more fried chicken and doughnuts and drank more beer and liquor than women, which has an obvious impact on the waistline.

By the end of the school year, the study found the average male is overweight.

However, the study found that men gained more lean mass – which includes muscle – than women; overall, 71 percent of the weight gained by men was fat, compared to 83 percent for women.

Canada’s York University researcher Andrea Josse said she was surprised to see the difference between men and women.

Josse said alcohol may have had a big impact on why men gained more weight than women, because the study found men drank almost twice as much as women during freshman year.

