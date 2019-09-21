Memorial services scheduled for Alpine Fire Chief Mark Scudder

Memorial services have been set for Alpine Fire Chief Mark Scudder after he passed away on Thursday following a medical episode.

Next Tuesday, Sept. 24, Chief Scudder will be brought back to Alpine from Sunset Funeral Home in Odessa for a service on Friday.

Odessa Fire Rescue is expected to provide Honor Guard at the funeral home before the chief receives an official escort that will go from Crane, to Imperial, and through Fort Stockton before arriving back in Alpine.

A service will then be held at the fire station on Friday, Sept. 27, at 4:00 p.m.

