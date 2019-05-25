Memorial Day service helps mom share memory of her son

Music City Mall hosted a Memorial Day service Saturday, featuring a memorial wall that displays the faces of all 663 Texans who have been killed in action since 2002.

One of them is Army Staff Sergeant Jason Reeves, who was born in Lubbock and was living in Odessa when he enlisted.

“He joined the army thinking that he could make a difference wherever he went,” Jason’s mother Ruthie Reeves said.

Jason served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. On December 5, 2010, Jason was killed when a suicide bomber attacked his operating base. He was 32 years old.

“Every day is Memorial Day for us,” Reeves said. “But this weekend we want everybody to stop, just for a minute. Go ahead and have your barbeques and enjoy it because that’s what Jason would want. But just stop and think what it’s for.”

One way locals showed their appreciation for Jason and other fallen soldiers was with the ceremony at the mall.

People paid their respects at the wall, and listened to speakers who talked about resources available for veterans and the heroism of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s just great when we see people acknowledge these heroes,” Reeves said. ”That’s what we want them to understand, that they’re just special.”

